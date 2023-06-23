 Indore: Showers Disrupt Power Supply For Two-And-A-Half-Hour In Many Parts
Indore: Showers Disrupt Power Supply For Two-And-A-Half-Hour In Many Parts

According to the power distribution company, power supply was affected at 15 feeders out of 525 feeders of 11 KV lines of Indore city circle.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The pre-monsoon showers disrupted power supply in many parts of the city for nearly two-and-a-half hours on Thursday.

Supply remained disrupted for one and a half to two and a half hours in Dwarkapuri, Kundan Nagar, Suryadev Nagar, Sanwariya Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Airport area, Rajendra Nagar area, Sukhaliya area.

According to the power distribution company, power supply was affected at 15 feeders out of 525 feeders of 11 KV lines of Indore city circle.

The supply was affected due to trees falling on power lines at 10 places, damaging of insulators at 6 places and other technical reasons.

The company claimed that even amid showers, the electricity workers continued to work on transformers, poles and feeders. The company claimed that power supply, which got disrupted around 12.15 pm, was restored in 50 per cent of the affected areas in about an hour and in the remaining areas by 3 pm. During this, 250 employees and officers were on duty. More than 400 complaints had reached the zones.

