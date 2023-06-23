Indore: Congress To Stage Protest Against Govt On Saturday

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress will stage a protest against the state government over the alleged corruption in Mahakal Lok and fire incident in Satpura Bhawan, on Saturday.

City spokesperson Johar Manpurwala said that a meeting for preparations to protest against the government took place on Thursday.

City in-charge Mahendra Joshi said that the protest would be against corruption in the construction of Mahakal Lok and against the fire that broke out in the Satpura Bhawan causing a loss of Rs 20 crores to the public and in which the files of ‘corruption’ were burnt to ashes.

“Our campaign against the corrupt government of BJP will continue. We will also protest against inflation, corruption and malpractice by the government,” Joshi said.

Leader of Opposition in IMC Chintu Chokse said that they will also stage protest at the Municipal Corporation and the Mayor's office against the increase in tax on June 27.

Shrivastava appointed executive prez Cong law and human rights cell Indore Former deputy advocate general Anshuman Shrivastava has been appointed as the executive president and states spokesperson of Congress’ law and human rights department. He has been appointed on the recommendation of former chief minister Kamal Nath, with the consent of Rajya Sabha members Vivek Tankha and Digvijaya Singh.