 MP News: PM Shri Paryatan Heli Sewa To Kick Start From Nov 1
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On November 1, the state’s Foundation Day, a helicopter will leave the MP capital for Ujjain under the PM Shri Paryatan Heli Sewa.

Regular helicopter services will be made available for tourists and pilgrims from the month, said CM Mohan Yadav on Tuesday while reviewing preparations for the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day at Samatva Bhawan of his official residence. 

article-image

The speciality of this service is that through the Madhya Pradesh Tourism department, tourists and pilgrims will get lodging and a local transport facility. The helicopter service will be started for three different regions of the state, he said.

The first region comprises Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Mandav, and Omkareshwar. The second region covers Pachmarhi, Tamia of Chhindwara, and Khajuraho, while the third region has Jabalpur, Kanha, Pench, and Panna National Park.

All three helicopter services will be started in November itself, he said.  

Meanwhile, an MoU-related exercise will also be conducted for Ujjain airport, which will be the ninth in the state.

