 Indore News: Forest Team Nets Monkey That Injured Over 30 In Dhar District
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 09:49 PM IST
Indore News: Forest Team Nets Monkey That Injured Over 30 In Dhar District

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a week of chaos and fear in Dedla village of Dhar district, an aggressive monkey that had injured more than 30 people was finally captured by the Indore Forest Department’s rescue team on Tuesday. The team, which had travelled nearly 80 kilometres from Indore, ended days of tension for villagers who had been living in constant fear and panic.

According to Ralamandal Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Yohan Katara was informed Indore officials about the alarming situation

When the Indore rescue team reached Dedla, they found the monkey roaming restlessly on rooftops, screeching and leaping from house to house. The team initially tried to trap it with a net, but the attempt failed dramatically when two other monkeys attacked the rescuers and freed their companion. The animal then went on another rampage, injuring several more villagers.

“Catching it was a huge challenge,” said Rakesh Sonia, a member of the Indore rescue team. “Every time we got close, the crowd would gather, shouting and taking videos on their phones. The noise scared the monkey away. We almost lost it three times because of the interference.”

The rescue team then switched to a more cautious approach, using tranquilliser darts to subdue the animal. After several tense hours of waiting and careful manoeuvring, they finally succeeded in tranquillising and capturing the monkey late in the evening.

As the team carried the sedated monkey away in a cage, relieved villagers clapped and cheered, marking the end of a week-long ordeal.

The captured monkey is now being kept under observation by the Forest Department. Officials said it will be safely relocated to a suitable forest area once it recovers. 

