 Indore: Fire Breaks Out In Holkar-Era Building, Fireman Injured While Dousing Flames
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Fire Breaks Out In Holkar-Era Building, Fireman Injured While Dousing Flames

Indore: Fire Breaks Out In Holkar-Era Building, Fireman Injured While Dousing Flames

After nearly two to three hours of effort, the flames were finally brought under control using 51,000 litres of water

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Fire Breaks Out In Holkar-Era Building, Fireman Injured While Dousing Flames | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out on Friday evening in the tower of the historic Holkar-era Anand Bhavan building, located near Punjab Jewellers on MG Road under Tukoganj police station limits. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm, and thick flames and smoke were visible from kilometers away. The local and staff immediately called the fire brigade and police.

According to Tukoganj police station in-charge JitendraYadav, the blaze is suspected to have been caused by an AC short circuit.

According to the fire brigade, three fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. After nearly two to three hours of effort, the flames were finally brought under control using 51,000 litres of water. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

At the time of the incident, around 7 to 8 people were inside the building, all of whom were safely evacuated. The 150-year-old building, constructed during the Holkar reign by Manikchand Seth, holds significant historical value. The timely response of the fire brigade prevented extensive damage, though the incident has raised concerns about fire safety in heritage structures.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: AKK Mahotsav Honours Film And Social Personalities With 'Character-Tree Award'
Mumbai News: AKK Mahotsav Honours Film And Social Personalities With 'Character-Tree Award'
Mumbai Citizens And Feeders Bridge Divide In Stray Dog Debate With Sterilisation And Vaccination Efforts
Mumbai Citizens And Feeders Bridge Divide In Stray Dog Debate With Sterilisation And Vaccination Efforts
Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Dongri; Police Register ADR, Probe Underway
Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Dongri; Police Register ADR, Probe Underway
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbaikars Promote Marathi Pride And Linguistic Harmony Through Ganpati Idols
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbaikars Promote Marathi Pride And Linguistic Harmony Through Ganpati Idols
Read Also
Missing Student Shraddha Tiwari Marries Her Lover In Mandsaur, Returns To Indore With Husband After...
article-image

Fire personnel injured after fire hose nozzle fell on him

ASI Sushil Dubey of the fire brigade said that fire personnel Mahendra Singh Rajput was injured while dousing the flames. He sustained five stitches after a fire hose nozzle fell on him. The fire spread rapidly due to the extensive wooden interiors of the building.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

State’s First Ayurvedic College In Indore To Get Modern ‘Rasashala’

State’s First Ayurvedic College In Indore To Get Modern ‘Rasashala’

Madhya Pradesh: Rotary Area Of Assembly Identified As Possible Helipad Site

Madhya Pradesh: Rotary Area Of Assembly Identified As Possible Helipad Site

Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Case: Iti Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Detained In Indore

Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Case: Iti Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Detained In Indore

Veteran Forensic Expert Retires; Dr Bajpai To Rest His Scalpel After 15k Post-Mortems

Veteran Forensic Expert Retires; Dr Bajpai To Rest His Scalpel After 15k Post-Mortems

15 Ayush Colleges Avoid Forming De-Addiction Committees; Directorate Issues Reminders

15 Ayush Colleges Avoid Forming De-Addiction Committees; Directorate Issues Reminders