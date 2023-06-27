Know All About 5 Vande Bharat Express Trains That Were Flagged Off By PM Modi From Bhopal Today

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, June 27 from Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal
The five Vande Bharat trains are: Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express
Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express: will facilitate easy and fast travel between two important cities of Madhya Pradesh- Bhopal and Indore. It will also, improve the connectivity of the cultural, tourist and religious places in the region
Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express: will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Tourist places in the region will also be benefitted by improved connectivity
Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students and businessmen
Dharwad–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: will connect important cities in Karnataka - Dharwad and Hubballi with the state capital Bengaluru. It will immensely benefit tourists, students, industrialists and others in the region
Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: will be Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station and help in boosting tourism in both Goa and Maharashtra
