‘True Identity Of Nation Lies In Culture & Language Is Central To Culture’: IIM Indore Marks Hindi Diwas

IIM-Indore Sees Salary Surge; Average Package Holds at ₹29 LPA in 2025 | FP Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management celebrated Hindi Diwas and Hindi Fortnight on Saturday, in a dignified and reflective atmosphere.

The programme was inaugurated by director of IIM Indore, prof Himanshu Rai, who emphasised that while nations are built on population and statistics, their true identity lies in culture and at the centre of culture is language. Quoting scriptures, he likened language to a mother that nurtures and preserves civilisation.

He urged participants to adopt Hindi with pride rather than hesitation, noting that education in the mother tongue accelerates learning. He also called for a collective pledge to preserve Indian languages.

The highlight of the event was a panel discussion on “Hindi Journalism: Challenges and Opportunities”, moderated by prof Rai. Additional secretary, Government of India, Neetishwar Kumar, spoke on the scientific foundation and cultural depth of Hindi, observing that its alphabet is closely tied to life and civilisation and that knowledge of Sanskrit makes learning other Indian languages easier.

Editor of Sahitya Tak, Jaiprakash Pandey and Sahitya Aaj Tak of the TV Today and India Today Group, said social media has become Hindi journalism’s greatest strength, giving every section of society a voice and extending the language’s reach through digital platforms and translations. He stressed that simplification aids clarity, but Hindi’s richness must be preserved.

Head of the Department of Journalism at Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, Prof Vartika Nanda, observed that Hindi’s strength lies in the people of India. Once considered secondary to foreign languages, Hindi has proven itself and created new opportunities. She cautioned against indiscriminate mixing of languages and affirmed that Hindi’s true power lies in its dignity and cultural respect.

The celebration also included the felicitation of winners of Hindi Fortnight competitions in essay writing, debates and poetry recitation, giving students and staff a platform to showcase their talents. The Rajbhasha Department presented a review of the usage and progress of Hindi within the institute.

The event carried an atmosphere filled with pride in Hindi’s heritage and vitality. The panel discussion gave participants a deeper insight into the challenges and opportunities of Hindi journalism in the digital era, while reaffirming the language’s enduring role in shaping India’s identity.