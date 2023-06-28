Jabalpur Vedika Murder Case: Youth Congress Workers Ride Bulldozer To Accused BJP Leader's Residence, Demands Death Sentence

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after Vedika succumbed to bullet injuries during treatment, Youth Congress workers reached accused BJP leader Priyansh Vishwakarma's residence on a bulldozer in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

Police was deployed and barricades were placed outside Vishwakaram's house as Congress workers threatened to raze off his house. The Congress workers demanded death sentence should be served to the accused BJP leader.

On June 16, Vedika Thakur gave a police statement from the hospital bed, accusing Vishwakarma of firing shots at her. 10 days later on June 26, she succumbed to injuries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)