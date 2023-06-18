MP Shocker: Lying On Hospital Bed, Injured Woman Confirms BJP Leader Priyansh Vishwakarma Shot At Her At His Jabalpur Office; Video Surfaces

On Cam: Injured Woman Confesses To BJP Leader Priyansh Vishwakarma Shooting Her With His Licensed Pistol In MP's Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of the woman who was injured after being shot at by BJP leader Priyansh Vishwakarma in his office in Jabalpur came to fore on Sunday. In the video, the woman, admitted in hospital, can be heard accepting the fact that Priyansh shot her.

The matter pertains to Dhanvantari Nagar where on Friday, Priyansh Vishwakarma, a member of BJP Yuva Morcha shot at the woman now identified as Devika Thakur. Devika got severely injured in the accident. However, according to local reports, instead of taking her to a hospital immediately Priyansh tried to hush up the matter and kept roaming in his car with an injured Devika for about 4 hours.

In the video, though Devika confessed to Priyansh opening fire at her, she said that she does not know why he shot her.

Police have registered a case against Priyansh under section 308 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) while he is still on the run.

On the other hand, BJP has issued a release denying Priyansh Vishwakarma's claim of being a BJP leader.

Priyansh on the run with CCTV records

According to local reports, Devika is Priyansh’s girlfriend. Priyansh shot at her with his own licensed pistol. He called Devika’s brother after getting her admitted at a private hospital and said that she has been admitted after her health deteriorated.

Priyansh has reportedly fled with the pistol used in the crime as well the CCTV records of his office.