Madhya Pradesh: 'Saddened After Watching Adipurush', BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi Asks People To Refrain From Watching Prabhas-Kriti's Film

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA and former minister Ajay Vishnoi has expressed disappointment over the recently released Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer movie Adipurush.

He expressed his disappointment after watching the film. Vishnoi advised “If people hold reverence for Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman, they should refrain from watching the movie”.

He further stated that watching the film would not only sadden their hearts but also be unacceptable to witness their revered heroes being portrayed in an unfavorable light and singing romantic songs in an indecent manner.

