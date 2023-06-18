 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead 1 Injured As High Speeding Bikes Crash Into Each Other In Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 3 Dead 1 Injured As High Speeding Bikes Crash Into Each Other In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead 1 Injured As High Speeding Bikes Crash Into Each Other In Morena

Both motorcycles were extensively damaged due to the powerful collision, and the bodies of the deceased were tragically scattered on the road.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three people died in a road accident on Sunday near the Desenta Bridge in Morena, when two high speed motorcycles crashed into each other.

The victims who died in the accident included Shelendra Gurjar (19) from Bamaroli and a couple named Soni Balmik (35) and Mamta Balmik (30), who were residents of Gwalior.

The collision happened near the Desenta Bridge as Gurjar was riding his motorcycle from Bamaroli towards the Rithaura area. While, another bike approached from the opposite direction with three people including a woman and two men, who were on their way to Murena, accompanied by Rajendra Balmik (25). 

Read Also
6 Places In Amarkantak You Must Visit For Spiritual Yet Fun Summer Vacation
article-image

Fortunately, Mamta Balmik, who was seated at the back of the bike, survived the accident but suffered serious injuries.

Both motorcycles were extensively damaged due to the powerful collision, and the bodies of the deceased were tragically scattered on the road.

After the incident, the authorities from the Rithaura Police Station arrived at the scene and quickly arranged for Mamta Balmik to be taken to the Noorabad. Meanwhile, the bodies of the three victims were sent to the Noorabad PM House for post-mortem examinations, which are currently being conducted.

Read Also
5 Best Places In Indore To Enjoy Mouth-Watering Pani Puri
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

AIIMS Bhopal To Organise Yoga Day Programme At Bhojpur Shiva Temple

AIIMS Bhopal To Organise Yoga Day Programme At Bhojpur Shiva Temple

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead 1 Injured As High Speeding Bikes Crash Into Each Other In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead 1 Injured As High Speeding Bikes Crash Into Each Other In Morena

Bhopal: Primary Schools Shut Till June 30, Morning Shifts For Class 6 To 12 To Dodge Scorching Heat

Bhopal: Primary Schools Shut Till June 30, Morning Shifts For Class 6 To 12 To Dodge Scorching Heat

Father’s Day Today: Dear Dad, You’re Everything To Us

Father’s Day Today: Dear Dad, You’re Everything To Us

Bhopal: Tiger N 2 Dies In Territorial Fight In Nauradehi Sanctuary

Bhopal: Tiger N 2 Dies In Territorial Fight In Nauradehi Sanctuary