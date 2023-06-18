Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead 1 Injured As High Speeding Bikes Crash Into Each Other In Morena

Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three people died in a road accident on Sunday near the Desenta Bridge in Morena, when two high speed motorcycles crashed into each other.

The victims who died in the accident included Shelendra Gurjar (19) from Bamaroli and a couple named Soni Balmik (35) and Mamta Balmik (30), who were residents of Gwalior.

The collision happened near the Desenta Bridge as Gurjar was riding his motorcycle from Bamaroli towards the Rithaura area. While, another bike approached from the opposite direction with three people including a woman and two men, who were on their way to Murena, accompanied by Rajendra Balmik (25).

Fortunately, Mamta Balmik, who was seated at the back of the bike, survived the accident but suffered serious injuries.

Both motorcycles were extensively damaged due to the powerful collision, and the bodies of the deceased were tragically scattered on the road.

After the incident, the authorities from the Rithaura Police Station arrived at the scene and quickly arranged for Mamta Balmik to be taken to the Noorabad. Meanwhile, the bodies of the three victims were sent to the Noorabad PM House for post-mortem examinations, which are currently being conducted.

