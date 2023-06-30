Indore: Treasure Town Residents Have Denied Anti-Social Activities, Claims Police | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the CM took cognisance of the Treasure Town incident, in which some residents of the EWS area of the township had pasted posters of their houses being on sale due to fear of anti-social activities in the colony, the police swung into action and installed 8 CCTVs with a 360-degree view of the area on Thursday.

DCP (zone-1) Aditya Mishra said that after receiving information about the same, he reached the spot and talked with the residents but they denied any anti-social activity in the area.

On Thursday too, the police officers reached every house and talked to those people who had pasted posters to sell their houses and claimed that the residents denied the presence of anti-social activities. The police claimed that the said posters were pasted due to a dispute between two groups.

The police officers also shared their names and numbers with the residents to contact them in case of need. The list of names and mobile numbers of the police officers was also pasted at every location in the area for the convenience of the residents.

The DCP further said that eight security guards have been deployed in the township who will be in touch with the residents and will report to the police. Police will access the CCTVs record.

Memorandum given by residents to police

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Satish Patel informed that the residents of the township gathered at the police station and have given a memorandum to the police against a person named Prashant Pandey. The residents alleged that Pandey influenced some people of the township due to which they pasted the posters.

They informed the police that more than 220 families have been residing in the township but only 25 families have lodged a complaint about anti-social activities in the colony. The residents informed the police that they were residing in the township for more than 7 years and have never seen any anti-social activities, prostitution or drugs supply in the colony.

