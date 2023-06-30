Indore Officers And Employees Clean Registrar Office  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The officers and staff of the Registration and Stamps Department cleaned the offices of the District Registrar located in the district on holiday on Thursday.

Under the direction of collector Ilayaraaja T, the work of arranging records and cleanliness is being done continuously in the registrar offices of Indore district. In this connection on Thursday, the officers and employees voluntarily did shramdaan to clean the office.

Senior District Registrar Deepak Kumar Sharma informed that in 4 offices Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3 and Indore-4 located in Indore district, the old records were listed and arranged accordingly and the records of Indore-4 office were shifted to the record room at MOG Lines, so that public facilities and cleanliness can be increased in the other offices.

For the last two months, the work of demarcation of temporary records, recording of old and unusable goods, unusable and broken furniture is being done in the registrar's offices. Renovation work in the office will also be done soon.