Bhopal: 4 Ayurveda Colleges Of State Get Recognition For 2023-24 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) Ministry of AYUSH Government of India has given recognition to four Ayurved colleges of Madhya Pradesh for the session 2023-24.

There are 15 Ayurveda colleges including one government college in Bhopal and 33 Ayurveda medical colleges in the entire state. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan College of Ayurveda Hospital and Research Center Bhopal, has been given recognition for 100 BAMS seats while 100 seats have been approved for School of Ayurveda and Siddha Studies, Sehore.

Rajiv Gandhi Ayurveda College, Bhopal has been approved for 50 seat and Purnayu Ayurvedic Hospital and Research School for Girls College, Jabalpur, has been given recognition for 100 BAMS seats.

National Ayush Association spokesman Dr Rakesh Pandey said, “NCISM will soon decide on the recognition of more than four hundred Ayurveda colleges across the country including colleges of Madhya Pradesh and NEET counselling will start under Central and State Quota for the session 2023-24. More than 2,500 BAMS seats are operated in Ayurveda colleges in the state.”