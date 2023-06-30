Indore: Holy Spirit Sisters’ Campaign Highlights Drugs' Effect On Environment

Representataive Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As rains lash the city, Holy Spirit Sisters (Pavitra Aatma Sevika Sangh) began a campaign to make Indore greener, cleaner and healthier with an educative seminar under a project named Vishwas in their Khandwa Naka campus on Wednesday.

About 100 underprivileged people suffering from various addictions attended the event and sought answers to their queries from head Sister Rosina; and head of biotechnology and science department at a private college Prof Dr Shiv Om Pratap Dixit.

Dixit said, “While urgent action is being called for to combat climate change, the illicit drug economy is emerging as an important factor: Deforestation, monocultures, water and soil pollution as well as high carbon footprint of in-house cultivation, are some of the most eminent effects of illicit drug economies.”

Coca which is used to make cocaine is one of the prime causes of de-forestation

He explained that coca which is used to make cocaine is one of the prime causes of de-forestation. “Coca leaves are processed firstly into coca paste, and then into cocaine hydrochloride in small local laboratories. The precursor chemicals used in the process on a large scale end up unfiltered in the environment,” Dixit said.

He addressed the significance of the environment, how individuals harm our ecosystem, and how we may mitigate the damage. He demonstrated the catastrophic damage done by human beings, how the air and rivers are contaminated, and how we may preserve our mother planet using a PowerPoint presentation. He went on to discuss the topic of World Environment Day, "Beat Plastic Pollution." Dixit said, “Avoid drugs and using polythene bags and switch to eco-friendly bags.”