Indore: Man, Nephew Killed After Being Hit By Truck

PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his nephew were killed in a road accident in the Lasudia area, police said on Wednesday. They were on a bike and were going to the Khajrana temple to attend a family gathering when the accident happened. The police have registered a case against the errant driver of the truck and started a search for him.

Investigating officer ASI Nathuram Yadav from the Lasudia police station said that the incident happened near Dewas Naka Square around 12.30 pm on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Ishwar Parmar, 37 years, a resident of Himmatpur in Dewas district and his nephew (sister’s son) Harsh Chouhan, 12 years, a resident of Talawali Chanda area were going on a bike.

Ishwar stopped the bike as the traffic signal turned red and the truck coming from the direction of Dewas hit the bike. Both of them were taken to the hospital in a critical state but could not be saved. The people of the area informed the police about the incident and the police seized the truck from the spot.

Their relative Suraj Chouhan informed media persons that Ishwar and Harsh (a Class VII student) were on one bike while other family members were on other bikes and they were going to attend a family function (Tula dan) in Khajrana Temple when the accident happened. Police said that the truck is registered in Maharashtra and was seized from the spot. A case has been registered against the driver of the truck and further investigation is on into the case.