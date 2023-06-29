Indore: On The Run Man Accused Of Duping US Citizens Arrested By Crime Branch

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was on the run in connection with duping US citizens was arrested by the crime branch on Wednesday. Other accused including the prime accused in the case were arrested in 2020 when the police raided a fake call centre in the Lasudia area. The accused arrested on Wednesday used to bring money from the US to India with the help of a courier service.

DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal said that the crime branch had raided a fake call centre being run in a building in the Nipania area in 2020 and arrested many people from there after a complaint was received about US citizens being duped in the name of misuse of their Social Security Number.

Acting on a tip-off, the on-the-run accused named Ravi Rami was arrested by the crime branch. The gang used to make phone calls to US citizens posing themselves as the officials of the Social Security Number service and telling them that their SSN number was used in criminal activity. People got scared and transferred money to the accused to avoid action against them. The accused had duped people of crores of rupees in this manner.

The DCP said that the accused used to bring money from the US to India with the help of a courier agency. The police are questioning him to know the exact way he had used to bring money to the country. Further information is being taken from FBI officials.

FBI officials visited city

It is noteworthy that the FBI officials had visited the city and appreciated the job of Indore Police for arresting the accused, who duped many US citizens a few months ago. The FBI officials also took information from the local officers about the incident and tried to find out the exact amount duped by the accused from the US citizen. They had met then Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra and appreciated the job done by Indore Police.