Indore: UCC Would Help Community's Return To Valley, Says Kashmiri Pandit Leader

Uniform Civil Code | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A leader of the Panun Kashmir organisation on Wednesday said the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would help ensure "sustainable return" of the Pandit community to the Kashmir Valley.

A day before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a forceful pitch for the UCC, asking how would the country run with a dual legal system.

"We support the UCC because we are victims of inequality and discrimination on the basis of religion and faith in Jammu and Kashmir," said Panun Kashmir founder-convenor and writer Agnishekhar.

"We are in favour (of the idea) that the same law should apply to the citizens of the entire country," he told PTI, adding that the UCC should have been implemented in the country long ago.

"The voice of Kashmiri Pandits will be strengthened after the UCC is implemented. This will also help in their return and survival in the Kashmir Valley," Agnishekhar added.

On the demand by some regional parties that Assembly elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir, he said before elections are held, the Union government should introduce a bill in Parliament to stop "genocide and other atrocities" (in the Kashmir Valley).

His organisation had submitted a draft bill to the Union Government and Opposition parties a few years ago, he added.

Agnishekhar was here to receive a literary award instituted by the Madhya Bharat Hindi Sahitya Samiti.