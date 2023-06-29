Indore: Despite Holiday, IMC Cash Counters To Remain Open Today

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Haven’t paid advance property tax and water cess for availing rebate as yet? Act now.

Only two days are left for residents to pay property tax and water cess as June 30 is the last date for the same.

A rebate of 6.25 per cent will be given on paying property tax and 6 per cent on depositing water cess in advance.

Despite a public holiday on Thursday, the cash counters of the revenue department at Indore Municipal Corporation headquarters and zonal offices will remain open for the convenience of taxpayers for depositing their tax amount.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and commissioner Harshika Singh have directed officials to make seating and drinking water arrangements for people coming to deposit tax to the cash counters of IMC.

Apart from getting a rebate, the taxpayers who deposit advance property tax and water cess in advance will also be given attractive prizes through lucky draw.

The rewards for paying property tax in advance include electric car (1st prize), 3 electric scooters (2nd prize), five LED TVs (3rd prize) and 95 consolation prizes.

The rewards for advance water cess include electric scooter (1st prize), 2 LED TVs (2nd prize), 2 washing machines (3rd prize) and 57 consolation prizes.