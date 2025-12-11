Indore News: SP Interacts With Village Schoolgirls About Studies |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of Police (Rural) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia conducted the annual inspection of Manpur police station on Wednesday.

During the inspection, she checked station records and instructed TI to take strict preventive action against criminals. She also reviewed vehicles seized in old cases and directed that pending disposal be completed without delay.

Bhutia discussed the geography of the area, accident-prone spots and locations with criminal activity and directed the staff to act promptly against troublemakers. She encouraged the team to strengthen community policing in the area.

After the inspection, SP visited Hasalpur village and interacted with residents. Villagers shared information about local crime and were encouraged to maintain better coordination with the police. She also spoke to schoolgirls about their studies.

Residents requested tighter traffic management at the weekly market, action against vehicles using pressure horns, increased night patrolling to prevent thefts and steps against miscreants gathering on school premises after dark. The SP took note of these issues and directed the Manpur TI to take necessary action and submit a compliance report.