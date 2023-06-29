Indore: Dates Of MBA Exams, PSC Mains Clash; Students Seek Relief From DAVV

Representative Image | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students pursuing MBA courses made a beeline for Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Wednesday seeking a change in the timetable of the fourth semester exams as its dates are clashing with that of the state service main exam-2021 dates.

MBA exams are scheduled to be held between July 19 and August 2 whereas PSC Mains are going to be held from July 17 to July 22.

Nearly 10 days after the university had declared the timetable for MBA fourth semester exams, the students reached the university and requested deputy registrar (exams) Rachna Thakur for postponing the exams as their dates were coinciding with that PSC-Mains.

Thakur told them that it is not possible for the university to postpone MBA exams which are already running one month behind schedule.

However, she stated that the idea of extending some papers of the exams which are clashing with PSC Mains can be entertained. She stated that the matter will be put before the authorities for decision.

Students can apply for UTD’s ME-MTech, MPharm courses by July 20

The registration process has started for admission ME-MTech and MPharm courses offered by DAVV teaching departments. Interested students can apply through MPOnline till July 20. Preference will be given to candidates who are GATE and GPAT qualified for admission in the courses. If the seats are vacant, the students will be allotted admission on the basis of marks in qualifying exams. Merit list will be at the department level if that situation arises.

As per information, admission will be given in the courses offered by IET, School of Data Science, School of Computer Science, School of Energy, School of Instrumentation, School of Physics, School of Electronics, and School of Pharmacy. A total of 478 seats in 30 courses of ME, MTech, MSC, MPharm are vacant in these departments.