Indore: DAVV Defers Paper As One Centre Opened Envelope 4 Days In Advance

FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident that exposes the so-called robust exam system of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, a college doubling up as an exam centre opened an envelope of question papers and started the exam for Sociology subject on June 22 even when the exam was scheduled for June 26.

The university had to postpone the June 26 exam following the incident. Now, the Introduction of Sociology and Sociology of India paper would be held on July 8.

The university signaled at imposing a penalty on the college which in turn blamed the former for the goof-up.

Introduction of Sociology and Sociology of India exam for BSW first year was scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm on June 22. However, a few hours ahead of the commencement of the exam, the university had postponed the paper till June 26. One of the centres, AISECT College was not aware of the development.

It opened envelope of question papers and started the exam at 3 pm on June 22.

When the university came to know about the exam being conducted at AISECT College it had no other option but to cancel the exam scheduled for June 26 as the envelope of question papers had already been opened four days in advance.

The university has now scheduled the exam for July 8.

Taking a serious note of the issue, the university is reportedly mulling imposing a penalty on the college.

“Exam superintendents and centres have clear instructions from the university that they have to keep checking the website of the varsity for exam-related instructions. In this case, sheer negligence has been displayed by AISECT College. We are considering imposing a penalty on the college so that it becomes deterrence for others,” said an official of DAVV on the condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, the college refused to take the blame for the incident. It in fact shifted the buck onto the university.

AISECT College chairman Awadhesh Dave said that they had checked the website till 1 pm on June 22. “There were no instructions about postponement of the Sociology paper by that time. We started the exam at the scheduled time i.e. 3 o’clock on June 22. An official in the DAVV exam department called us up at 4.18 pm stating that the exam had been deferred. We informed him in return that we had already started that exam and he is almost one-and-a-half-hour late in informing us about the postponement,” he said.

“We stand clean in this matter so there is no question about paying any penalty. We have proofs to prove that the university and not we are at fault in this matter,” he said.

As per information, the university had uploaded instructions about the postponement of the exam around 1 pm on June 22.

Exam Postponed For The Third Time

Introduction of Sociology and Sociology of India paper exam has been postponed for the third time in a row. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held in the last week of June which was postponed due to the strike of varsity employees. The exam was then fixed for June 22. Citing unforeseen reasons, the varsity postponed the exam again and scheduled it for June 26. The varsity had to defer the exam again and reschedule it for July 8.