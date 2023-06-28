 Indore: Youth Robbed Of Mobile Phone
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was robbed of his mobile phone by a biker in the MIG area, police said on Tuesday. The CCTVs of the area are being examined by the police to identify the accused. He could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

According to the police, Vishal Kuril, a resident of Pushp Nagar has lodged a complaint that he was walking while talking over phone on the LIG Link Road when a person on a bike came from the rear side and he fled after snatching his mobile phone. The complainant chased him on foot for a few meters but the accused managed to flee.

article-image
