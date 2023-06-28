 Indore: Murder Accused Sent To Police Remand Till June 29    
Police claimed that the knives used in the crime were also recovered from them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 01:49 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The accused, who reportedly chased and stabbed to death a youth in full public view in Gandhi Nagar on Monday, were produced before the court from where they were sent to the police remand till June 29 on Tuesday. Police claimed that the knives used in the crime were also recovered from them.  

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge RC Bhaskare said that Ayush Goswami (19), a resident of Gandhi Nagar area was stabbed to death by two persons named Karan and Kartik of the same area on Monday.

They were talking with Ayush for reaching a compromise in a case when they had an argument and later they started stabbing him.   A person had captured the video of the murder in which two persons were seen chasing Ayush and stabbing him.

The accused fled the scene after which Ayush was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. Based on the video, the police arrested the accused late on Monday.  

On Tuesday, the accused were taken to the spot for the investigation and two knives were recovered from them. Police said that the CCTVs installed near the spot are being examined to collect evidence against the accused.   According to the ongoing investigation, the accused had an old rivalry with the deceased and they wanted him to compromise in a case. 

