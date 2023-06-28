Indore: Amid Euphoria First Vande Bharat Train Reaches City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid loud cheers from hundreds of people and the sound of drum beats the Vande Bharat Express, known for its high speed and luxury, reached the Indore railway station from Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon.

Platform No. 1, where the train came to a halt was beautifully decorated. During its run between Sehore and Shujalpur, the train reached its maximum speed of 110 km per hour. The regular run of the train from the city railway station will begin on Wednesday.

The Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rani Kamlapati railway station at around 11 am and it reached Indore at 3.05 pm.

There were over 5,000 enthusiastic people at the railway station to see the train and they entered to train to see the luxurious interiors and took selfies. Leaders from the Malwa-Nimar region were present at the platform to welcome the train including former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, Malini Goud, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and DRM of Ratlam division Rajneesh Kumar.

Train may be extended up to Gwalior or Khajuraho: Namjoshi Nagesh Joshi, former member of Passengers’ Amenities Committee of Railway Board, said that the fare of the train is on the higher side. In the future, the train may be extended either up to Khajuraho or Gwalior.

ANANDSHIVRE

Should be extended

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has said it would be better if the train were extended up to Surat, Gwalior or Jabalpur.

Equipped with anti-collision technology ‘Kavach’

-Fully air-conditioned Indore-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train has 8 coaches including 6 chair cars and 2 executive chair cars.

-Broad glass windows and snacks tray for every seat -There are automatic sliding doors. There is also an automatic footrest, which comes out at the station

- Charging points under each seat

- A 32-inch TV screen

-Fire sensors, GPS and cameras for passenger safety

- Train has anti-collision technology ‘Kavach’ - Seat number written in Braille script on the seat handles.

- The seats of the executive chair car coach can be rotated 360 degrees. - Train equipped with intelligent braking system

-The average speed of the train is 81 km.

-Highest speed is 110 kmph.

-The distance between Indore and Bhopal is 249 km.

-3 RPF personnel will be deployed in the running train. -IRCTC staff is deployed to serve the food and beverages.

Schedule at a glance

-Departure of train no. 20911 Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat train from the city at 6.30 am.

-Ujjain arrival and departure at 7.15 am and 7.20 am.

-Bhopal Railway station arrival at 9.35 am.

-Departure of train number 20912 Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train from Bhopal at 7.25 pm.

-Ujjain arrival and departure at 9.30 pm and 9.35 pm.

-Indore arrival at 10.30 pm.

(As PRO of Ratlam Division of Western Railway Khemraj Meena informed)

