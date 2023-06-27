MP: Bihar Police Hands Over Another Accused To Burhanpur Counterparts

Representative Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bihar police handed over another member of an inter-state robbers’ gang involved in a daring heist at a liquor contractor’s office to Burhanpur police. Police recovered

Rs 1 lakh from him as well. According to information, police arrested Gunjan Yadav (34) from Kemur district in Bihar and handed him over to Burhanpur police team. On Tuesday, he was produced before the local court.

Earlier, on November 27, 2022 late at night, a five-member inter-state gang targeted the office of a liquor contractor at Guru Govind Singh Colony under Lalbagh police station. They hold two employees captive at knife point and robbed Rs 12.20 lakh.

Police arrested the three accused...

A few days later, police arrested the three accused, including two from Kemur, Bihar and one from Andhra Pradesh, while search for two other accused continued.

SP Lodha said that the accused had received information about the huge cash at the liquor contractor's office in Burhanpur through Gunjan Yadav.

Gunjan had worked in the liquor shop for some time. While working there, he came to know about a large amount of cash kept in the office due to closure of bank on Saturday and Sunday.

Mobile number of FASTag revealed that...

SP Lodha claimed that after the incident, police zeroed in on the suspects, including Gunjan, as the liquor contractor had fired him few days back. He had returned to his native place and shared the entire information with four of his friends and then hatched the robbery plan.

After the robbery, instead of returning directly, the miscreants had gone via Raver, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Amravati in Maharashtra. The mobile number of FASTag revealed that the car reached Bhabua in Kaimur district of Bihar via Varanasi. After reaching there, the police arrested the two accused.

