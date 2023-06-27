 MP: Tomato Prices Soar To Rs 110 Per Kg In Indore
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The prices of tomatoes have shot up to Rs 110 per kg in Madhya Pradesh's Indore due to drop in supply of the kitchen staple, a stakeholder said on Tuesday.

Vegetable vendors and wholesalers have blamed the rains for the disruption in supply, causing prices of tomatoes to skyrocket in retail markets of many cities.

These days, tomatoes are only being supplied from Maharashtra, while Rajasthan has stopped its supply following crop damages due to rains, Sunderdas Makhija, president of vegetable vendors' association at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Sabzi Mandi told PTI.

"The wholesale price of tomato has reached Rs 70 to 80 per kg, while in the retail market, the price is as high as Rs 110 per kg," Makhija said.

One of the customers at the market, Santosh Meena said, "Our income is not increasing, but inflation is continuously on the rise. I paid Rs 80 per kg for tomatoes, which were once being sold at Rs 20 per kg." PTI HWP ADU ARU

