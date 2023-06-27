Madhya Pradesh: EOW Trapped Patwari Accepting Bribe Of Rs 12K

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Sleuth of Ujjain Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Tuesday morning trapped one patwari accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a farmer, DSP Ajay Kethwas said.

Kethwas informed that complainant Bansilal Patel lodged his complaint with the EOW against patwari Babulal Panchal, posted at Dewas district’s Double Chowki demanding Rs 20,000 from him for some work related to the division of land.

Patel paid Rs 8,000 to Panchal earlier but failed to get his work done. Patel later lodged his complaint with the EOW. After verifying his allegation against Panchal, the team laid a trap and caught him red-hand accepting a bribe at his Vikas Nagar in Dewas located residence. He was booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.