Madhya Pradesh: 23-Year-Old Woman Consumes Acid After Stalker Forces Her To Leave Husband & Marry Him In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman died by allegedly consuming acid after her stalker pressured her to leave her husband & kids and marry him in Dewas on Saturday.

The victim was a mother of two children and a youth named Zakir was stalking and harassing her continuously for the past 5 months.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the matter pertains to Shipra village of Dewas and police have arrested the accused after protests from the locals.

Reena Joshi lived with her husband Sunder Joshi and their two children at Shipra Haat Maidan. According to Reena’s brother Deepak, Zakir is a resident of the same colony and used to stalk Reena whenever she went outside her house. He wanted to marry Reena and was pressuring her to leave her husband and children.

“Reena told me about Zakir almost a week ago. She said that he is harassing her and wants to marry her after converting her to Islam. Even two days before the incident, Zakir had tried to have an illegal relationship with my sister on knife point,” Deepak said.

Villagers demand to raze accused's house

Deepak further said that Reena called her after consuming acid. When he reached her house, she was vomiting. The family members then took the victim to the district hospital, where she was referred to Indore when her condition became critical. The family members did not take her to Indore instead, she was taken to a private hospital in Dewas itself, where she died on Saturday night.

There was much uproar in the village after Reena's death. Police from five police stations had to be called. Villagers started arson in front of the accused’s house and demanded to demolish his house. Police arrested the accused youth and sent him to jail, after which the situation came under control.

