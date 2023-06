Madhya Pradesh: Congress MP Arun Yadav's Remarks On PM Modi's Father Causes Stir

Arun Shubhashchandra Yadav | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Arun Yadav stirred a controversy by making a contentious statement regarding the late father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav was speaking in the context of MP Polls that no matter who comes from BJP, Congress will win upcoming elections. "Modi ji ajaye, Modi ji ke pita bhi asakte hai, Congress hi jeetegi", has caused a political uproar.

BJP's Narendra Saluja called it "petty politics", seeking his apology.

Yadav's statement has been widely criticized as an act of low-level politics.