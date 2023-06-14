 Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Fire: Probe Panel Arrives To Conduct Inspection
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Satpura Bhawan Fire: Probe Panel Arrives To Conduct Inspection

Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Fire: Probe Panel Arrives To Conduct Inspection

The committee has to submit the investigation report by Friday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after fire charred Satpura Bhawan, a probe panel visited the spot to conduct inspection on Wednesday noon.

Read Also
Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Fire: Fault 1- Two Hi-Tech Hydraulic Fire Fighter Machines Stood Idle During...
article-image

Probe committee headed by ACS Home Rajesh Rajora, PS urban Neeraj Mandloi, ADG Fire Ashotosh Rai reached Satpura Bhawan and inspected the affected floors of the building.

The committee has to submit the investigation report within three days of the incident.

Read Also
Bhopal Satpura Bhawan: Fault 2- Fire Station Merely 250 Metres Away, Yet Fire Fighters Reached Late
article-image

Notably, a massive fire broke out on the third floor of Satpura Bhawan on Monday evening. The raging flames further spread out up to the sixth floor of the building and could be completely doused after nearly 12-hours.

Read Also
Bhopal Satpura Bhawan: Fault 3- Fire Brigades Ran Out Of Water; Govt Building Found Poorly Equipped...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Fire: Probe Panel Arrives To Conduct Inspection

Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Fire: Probe Panel Arrives To Conduct Inspection

Madhya Pradesh: Two Shot Dead, Six Injured Over Land In Raisen District

Madhya Pradesh: Two Shot Dead, Six Injured Over Land In Raisen District

Madhya Pradesh: Six Killed In Road Accidents In Shajapur And Anuppur Districts

Madhya Pradesh: Six Killed In Road Accidents In Shajapur And Anuppur Districts

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Police Nabs Lawrence Vishnoi's Gang Member From Rajasthan For 3-Day Remand

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Police Nabs Lawrence Vishnoi's Gang Member From Rajasthan For 3-Day Remand

Bhopal Satpura Bhawan: Fault 3- Fire Brigades Ran Out Of Water; Govt Building Found Poorly Equipped...

Bhopal Satpura Bhawan: Fault 3- Fire Brigades Ran Out Of Water; Govt Building Found Poorly Equipped...