Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Fire: Probe Panel Arrives To Conduct Inspection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after fire charred Satpura Bhawan, a probe panel visited the spot to conduct inspection on Wednesday noon.

Probe committee headed by ACS Home Rajesh Rajora, PS urban Neeraj Mandloi, ADG Fire Ashotosh Rai reached Satpura Bhawan and inspected the affected floors of the building.

The committee has to submit the investigation report within three days of the incident.

Notably, a massive fire broke out on the third floor of Satpura Bhawan on Monday evening. The raging flames further spread out up to the sixth floor of the building and could be completely doused after nearly 12-hours.