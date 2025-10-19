Indore News: Roop Chaudas 2025; Women Glow Up With Self-Care & Tradition Ahead Of Diwali |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore buzzed with festive energy on Sunday, as women embraced Roop Chaudas with a perfect mix of relaxation, beauty rituals, and joyful preparation for Diwali.

Salons and parlours across the city were packed, offering everything from soothing body massages and herbal facials to traditional ubtan scrubs made from gram flour and turmeric. The vibe was more “me-time celebration” than just a quick beauty fix.

“Roop Chaudas is my personal holiday! I ditched the usual rush and treated myself to a spa day—because glowing skin is the best Diwali decor,” laughed Supriya Sharma, a homemaker.

Anju Shankarlal, another homemaker, added with a smile, “I wanted to feel fresh and relaxed, not just festive. The massage helped me hit the reset button after a week of nonstop cooking and cleaning!”

Social media marketer Puja Chawla shared her love for traditional beauty hacks: “I swear by homemade ubtan—nature’s original glow booster! No preservatives, just pure goodness. It’s like giving your skin a Diwali gift from your own kitchen.”

Seema Soni, owner of one of Indore’s most popular salons and a trusted beauty expert, said the day reflected a shift toward wellness over glamour. “These days, beauty is about health and harmony. I always tell my clients, ‘Skip the heavy makeup sometimes and indulge in herbal facials, oil massages, and natural scrubs. Your skin will thank you!’”

She recommends a simple home ritual to keep the festive glow alive: “Mix a spoonful of sandalwood powder, a pinch of turmeric, and a splash of rose water for a soothing ubtan. Use it twice a week before Diwali and watch your skin glow like festive lights.”

Not just limited to women, some Marathi families marked the day with fragrant oil massages for men before sunrise—keeping alive the Naraka Chaturdashi tradition in their own unique way.

As Indore prepared for the grand Diwali celebrations, Roop Chaudas offered the perfect pause—combining ancient rituals and modern self-care, so everyone could step into the festival refreshed, radiant, and ready to shine.