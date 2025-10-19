 Indore News: Roop Chaudas 2025; Women Glow Up With Self-Care & Tradition Ahead Of Diwali
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Roop Chaudas 2025; Women Glow Up With Self-Care & Tradition Ahead Of Diwali

Indore News: Roop Chaudas 2025; Women Glow Up With Self-Care & Tradition Ahead Of Diwali

Indore buzzed with festive energy on Sunday, as women embraced Roop Chaudas with a perfect mix of relaxation, beauty rituals, and joyful preparation for Diwali

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Roop Chaudas 2025; Women Glow Up With Self-Care & Tradition Ahead Of Diwali |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore buzzed with festive energy on Sunday, as women embraced Roop Chaudas with a perfect mix of relaxation, beauty rituals, and joyful preparation for Diwali.

Salons and parlours across the city were packed, offering everything from soothing body massages and herbal facials to traditional ubtan scrubs made from gram flour and turmeric. The vibe was more “me-time celebration” than just a quick beauty fix.

“Roop Chaudas is my personal holiday! I ditched the usual rush and treated myself to a spa day—because glowing skin is the best Diwali decor,” laughed Supriya Sharma, a homemaker.

Anju Shankarlal, another homemaker, added with a smile, “I wanted to feel fresh and relaxed, not just festive. The massage helped me hit the reset button after a week of nonstop cooking and cleaning!”

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka W Vs Bangladesh W Match Preview: A Blockbuster Encounter Set To Take Place At DY Patil Stadium
ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka W Vs Bangladesh W Match Preview: A Blockbuster Encounter Set To Take Place At DY Patil Stadium
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw
BMC To Appoint Lab To Conduct 'Odour Audit' In And Around Kanjurmarg Waste Treatment Plant After Residents Complaints
BMC To Appoint Lab To Conduct 'Odour Audit' In And Around Kanjurmarg Waste Treatment Plant After Residents Complaints

Social media marketer Puja Chawla shared her love for traditional beauty hacks: “I swear by homemade ubtan—nature’s original glow booster! No preservatives, just pure goodness. It’s like giving your skin a Diwali gift from your own kitchen.”

Read Also
MP News: Vendor At Takes Railway Passenger's Watch As Payment For 'Samosas'; Held In Jabalpur
article-image

Seema Soni, owner of one of Indore’s most popular salons and a trusted beauty expert, said the day reflected a shift toward wellness over glamour. “These days, beauty is about health and harmony. I always tell my clients, ‘Skip the heavy makeup sometimes and indulge in herbal facials, oil massages, and natural scrubs. Your skin will thank you!’”

She recommends a simple home ritual to keep the festive glow alive: “Mix a spoonful of sandalwood powder, a pinch of turmeric, and a splash of rose water for a soothing ubtan. Use it twice a week before Diwali and watch your skin glow like festive lights.”

Not just limited to women, some Marathi families marked the day with fragrant oil massages for men before sunrise—keeping alive the Naraka Chaturdashi tradition in their own unique way.

As Indore prepared for the grand Diwali celebrations, Roop Chaudas offered the perfect pause—combining ancient rituals and modern self-care, so everyone could step into the festival refreshed, radiant, and ready to shine.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Roop Chaudas 2025; Women Glow Up With Self-Care & Tradition Ahead Of Diwali

Indore News: Roop Chaudas 2025; Women Glow Up With Self-Care & Tradition Ahead Of Diwali

MP News: Collectors Must Act Swiftly On Sensitive Incidents, Ensure Visible Police Presence, Says CM...

MP News: Collectors Must Act Swiftly On Sensitive Incidents, Ensure Visible Police Presence, Says CM...

MP News: Women Constables May Get Posting In Home District

MP News: Women Constables May Get Posting In Home District

MP News: NCB Busts Illegal Drug Lab In Ratlam; Tech, Pharma Graduates Arrested

MP News: NCB Busts Illegal Drug Lab In Ratlam; Tech, Pharma Graduates Arrested

Govardhan Parv: A Celebration Of Coexistence With Nature And Holistic Development

Govardhan Parv: A Celebration Of Coexistence With Nature And Holistic Development