Madhya Pradesh: MLA Lays Foundation Stones Of Road Devlopment Work In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Gayatri Raje Puar performed the Bhoomi Poojan (foundation stone) of various road development works at Rs 80 Lakh being carried out by the civic body in Dewas.

The repair works of the roads are being carried out under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's multi-purpose Kayakalp Scheme. Cementing and asphalting would be done in many wards of the town including Sant Vinoba Bhave Nagar ward no 33 at Rs 6.7 Lakh, main road in ward no 40, 41, 42 at Rs 26 Lakh, ward no 39 at cost of Rs 3.8 Lakh, Sarvodaya Nagar ward no 22 at Rs 10 Lakh, Ward no 9,10 main road at Rs 21.1Lakh.

On the occasion, mayor Geeta Durgesh Agarwal, chairman Ravi Jain, MLA and Mayor's representative Durgesh Agarwal were prominently present. Addressing the masses, MLA said that government is dedicated towards development in the city. Quality work will be done under Scheme. Public Works Committee chief Ganesh Patel, health committee chief Dharmendra Singh Bais, MLA representative Bharat Chowdhary, mandal president Sachin Joshi, councilor Mamta Babu Yadav, councilor representative Raj Verma besides BJP leaders, residents were also present.

