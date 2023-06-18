 Madhya Pradesh: MLA Lays Foundation Stones Of Road Devlopment Work In Dewas
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: MLA Lays Foundation Stones Of Road Devlopment Work In Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Lays Foundation Stones Of Road Devlopment Work In Dewas

The repair works of the roads are being carried out under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's multi-purpose Kayakalp Scheme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Gayatri Raje Puar performed the Bhoomi Poojan (foundation stone) of various road development works at Rs 80 Lakh being carried out by the civic body in Dewas.

The repair works of the roads are being carried out under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's multi-purpose Kayakalp Scheme. Cementing and asphalting would be done in many wards of the town including Sant Vinoba Bhave Nagar ward no 33 at Rs 6.7 Lakh, main road in ward no 40, 41, 42 at Rs 26 Lakh, ward no 39 at cost of Rs 3.8 Lakh, Sarvodaya Nagar ward no 22 at Rs 10 Lakh, Ward no 9,10 main road at Rs 21.1Lakh.

On the occasion, mayor Geeta Durgesh Agarwal, chairman Ravi Jain, MLA and Mayor's representative Durgesh Agarwal were prominently present. Addressing the masses, MLA said that government is dedicated towards development in the city. Quality work will be done under Scheme. Public Works Committee chief Ganesh Patel, health committee chief Dharmendra Singh Bais, MLA representative Bharat Chowdhary, mandal president Sachin Joshi, councilor Mamta Babu Yadav, councilor representative Raj Verma besides BJP leaders, residents were also present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Meeting Held Ahead Of International Yoga Day In Dhar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Khajrana Ganesh Temple Invited To International Temple Conference

Indore: Khajrana Ganesh Temple Invited To International Temple Conference

Indore: PIL Demands Law To Make Child Visitation Rights Compulsory

Indore: PIL Demands Law To Make Child Visitation Rights Compulsory

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger kills villager in forest near Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger kills villager in forest near Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Lays Foundation Stones Of Road Devlopment Work In Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Lays Foundation Stones Of Road Devlopment Work In Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers’ Conference Winds Up In Kukshi

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers’ Conference Winds Up In Kukshi