Madhya Pradesh: Meeting Held Ahead Of International Yoga Day In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming ninth International Yoga Day was organised on Friday. Under the leadership of Shringar Srivastava, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the district panchayat, the event is scheduled to take place at Fort Maidan, Dhar from 6:00 am onwards on June 21.

The meeting emphasised the importance of ensuring widespread participation of students, including all schools, colleges, yoga institutes, as well as NCC and NSS. It was also urged that voluntary organisations, common citizens, women, tourists and policemen actively join in. The involvement of sportspersons from various sports institutes, clubs and players from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) was deemed crucial.

The municipality was assigned the responsibility of arranging necessary amenities, such as cleanliness, water sprinkling, the stage, microphone for announcement and bedding on the ground. Additionally, an ambulance, along with a medical team, will be stationed at the venue throughout the event.