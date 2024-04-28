 Indore: 'BJP Leaders Are Nafrati Chintu,' Says Charanjit Singh Sapra
Speaking at a press conference, Sapra accused BJP of concealing its report card of decade-long rule.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a no holds bar attack on BJP, Congress national spokesperson Charanjit Singh Sapra called saffron leaders ‘Nafrati Chintu’. He also said that PM Modi’s act of waiving industrialists’ loan of Rs 16 lakh crore was akin to giving them a ‘Mangalsutra’.

Speaking at a press conference, Sapra accused BJP of concealing its report card of decade-long rule. He further said that the party had deployed divisive figures like Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Nupur Sharma, and T Raja Singh to sow communal discord.

"The Prime Minister should address issues like inflation instead of adopting Bidhuri's language. Why is inflation rising, along with unemployment, crimes against women and other issues," Sapra questioned.

