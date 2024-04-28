Indore: Ghar Wapsi By 7 Muslim In City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven Muslims, including three women, adopted Sanatan Dharma by performing Hindu rituals at Khajrana Ganesh temple on Saturday. Among the seven who opted for Ghar Wapsi, six were from Mandsaur and one from Khajrana of Indore.

These people reached Khajrana Ganesh temple under security cover of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) volunteers.

Indore Vibhag organisational secretary Abhishek Udenia said that three women and four men adopted Sanatan Dharma. They all performed Hawan and Arti on temple complex and later sought blessings of Lord Ganesh of Khajrana temple. After returning to Sanatan Dharma, their names were also changed. Haider of Khajrana was renamed Harinarayan. He had been following Sanatan rituals from the last 10 years. Gaffar of Mandsaur returned to Sanatan Dharma along with his wife and two children. Gaffar became Govind, wife Pravin B turned Pallavi, daughter Tannana became Tannu and son Iran became Ishwar.

Similarly, Mohammad Yunus from Mandsaur too was rechristened Mohanlal and his wife Rukkaiya B became Rukmani Bai.

Took holy bath 10 time

Before coming to Khajrana temple, all of them were purified by pundits in Patidar community Dharamshala of Khajrana. They bathed in Go-mutra (cow urine), soil and other purifying essentials. After purification, they were made to wear saffron clothes and brought to Khajrana temple. Later, Haider aka Harinarayan said that he was influenced by Sanatan Dharma.

Udenia said that all the seven people were receiving threats and had to be shifted to safe place. The administration assured to ensure their safety.

Some people were angry with religious conversion amid General Elections. Due to the sensitive nature of the matter, caution was being exercised.