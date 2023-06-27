MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Bhopal, Gwalior & Jabalpur

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, and neighboring districts.

The meteorological department has issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall in Baitul, Harda, Burhanpur, and Khandwa.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rewa, Sagar, and many more cities.

Due to heavy rainfall, the diversion bridge on the Jabalpur-Bhopal National Highway got submerged, resulting in the disruption of connectivity between Jabalpur and Bhopal. Long queues of vehicles formed on both sides of the bridge. After approximately 5 hours, the new bridge was opened for traffic.

On Monday, a continuous spell of rain occured in 16 districts. The monsoon reached Madhya Pradesh from the Mandla district on June 24 and covered the entire state the following day. In the past 24 hours, Umaria recorded 5.19 inches of rainfall, while Pachmarhi received 4.58 inches, Datia 4.22, Seoni 3.1, Mandla 2.74, Sagar 2.88, and Jabalpur 2.07 inches.

On June 27, there is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in Baitul, Harda, Burhanpur, and Khandwa. Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rewa, Satna, Umaria, Dindori, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, and Sagar are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

On June 28, Agra, Mandsaur, Guna, Sagar, Chhatarpur, and Tikamgarh may witness heavy rainfall. Shajapur and Agra districts might experience extremely heavy rainfall on June 29. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Vidisha, Sehore, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

In Jabalpur, the weather remained clear until 9 AM on Tuesday, followed by rainfall. The downpour continued throughout Monday, with approximately 2.56 inches of rainfall recorded by the evening. According to the meteorological department, Jabalpur received 65.2 millimeters of rainfall by Monday evening.