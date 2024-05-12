AIIMS: Waiting List For MRI Is 4 Months; 3 Months For CT Scan

AIIMS | Representational Pic (ANI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Patients coming from different parts state and outside for treatment in AIIMS, Bhopal, said the waiting list for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scan was long and it took months for their turn to come. Two to four months is taken for MRI and three months are taken to conduct CT scan in AIIMS, they added.

Hari Parasad of Bairagarh (Bhopal) who was suffering from lung infection, said, “It takes very long time. After one-and a-half months, I got number for MRI here.” Amit Dwivedi of Khajuraho said, “I have acute pain in neck region. I was advised MRI by local doctor. I came here for MRI and diagnosis. After two months, I got number for MRI.”

Rajesh Kumar from Lalitpur (UP) said, “I came for CT scan for abdominal problem. It is not easy to get number for MRI and CT scan. In my case, it took over two months.” Similarly, gas victim suffering from cancer have to wait for three months for CT scan. At first, CT scan is done for cancer patients and then patients are advised for biopsy. An MRI scan is used to examine almost any part of the body.

‘Patients want treatment at AIIMS’

Dr KS Rajput, chief medical officer gas relief department, said, “We have all facilities of treatment for cancer in hospitals of gas relief department. But patients want treatment in AIIMS. So, we refer them to AIIMS where there is already a long waiting list for CT scan and MRI.”

‘We give priority to critical patients’

AIIMS director Dr Ajai Singh said, “Waiting list is long. But if patient is critical, we give priority to him. Our aim is to deliver best medical services. We are trying to minimise waiting list for treatment in AIIMS but if patient is critical, we handle on priority basis irrespective of his/her turn (waiting list).”