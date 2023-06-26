MP Weather Update: Monsoon Arrives, Heavy Rain Alert In Bhopal, Jabalpur & More

MP Weather Update: Monsoon Arrives, Alert Issued For Heavy Rains In Several Parts Including Bhopal, Jabalpur | Representative Image/ PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Good news Denizens! The much-awaited monsoon has arrived in Madhya Pradesh a week earlier. The met department has issued heavy rain alert is some parts of the state.

"Monsoon has arrived in Madhya Pradesh. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Bhopal, Katni, Raisen, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Seoni, Sagar, Sehore, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Betul on Monday," said Pramendra Kumar, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

According to the met office, Betul recorded the highest rainfall of 120.6 mm while Gwalior recorded the minimum rainfall which is 0.1mm in the last 24 hours.

77.2 mm Rainfall Recorded In Bhopal

The rainfall in other regions was Bhopal 77.2 mm, Ratlam 61mm, Khargone 59.8mm, Mandla 54.4mm, Jabalpur 55.0mm, Umaria 48.6mm, Chindwara 40.0mm, Raisen 32.8mm, Malanjkhand 24.4mm, Guna 17.1mm Pachmari 15.2mm, Sagar 11.2mm, Damoh 11.0mm, Khajuraho 9.6mm, Narsinghpur 5.0mm, Narmadapuram 3.6mm, Seoni 2.2mm and Tikamgarh 0.2mm.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Bhopal witnessed a change in weather and received heavy rainfall.

