Weather Update: Rain Takes A Break But Monsoon Arrives

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even with a break in the spell of rainfall in Indore, the meteorological department has announced the onset of monsoon not only over the district but all over the state.

Officials said that the onset of monsoon has taken place in Indore with a delay of two days but the onset is about a week earlier if one takes the entire state. Indore region would witness moderate rains for next two days and there are chances of heavy rains after two days.

According to meteorological department officials, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into 90 per cent of the country including the remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana, remaining parts of Uttarakhand, and most parts of Himachal Pradesh and some more parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on June 25.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes Veraval, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Udaipur, Narnaul, Ambala, and Katra. Senior scientist of the Indian meteorological department, Bhopal, Dr Ved Prakash Singh said, “The monsoon’s arrival across the state has been announced, and Indore will witness a spell of moderate rains for next three days.”

He added that the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts with associated cyclonic circulation persists while the east-west trough from north Punjab to the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal across Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh, and north Chhattisgarh persists. The maximum temperature on Sunday remained five degrees Celsius below normal and was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal.

Highest rainfall from June 1-June 19 in 2017

With the recent spell of rain, the rainfall record in the period between June 1 and 24 has been increasing in the district in excess by five per cent. According to Indian Meteorological Department officials, Indore received the highest rainfall in this period in 2017 and the lowest rainfall in 2018.

Rainfall record in city till June 24

Year Rainfall excess/deficit

2017 130%

2018 68%

2019 65%

2020 101%

2021 37%

2022 55%

2023 5%

