Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Bhopal, Indore Rewa & More As MP Gears To Welcome Monsoon

ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly half of Madhya Pradesh rejoiced rains on Friday, signalling monsoon’s arrival in the central state.

Similar weather will prevail during the weekend.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that there will be a period of rain across the state on Saturday, including the capital Bhopal. Heavy rains may occur in Raisen, Sehore, Guna, Sheopurkalan, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur on Sunday.

Heavy Pre-Monsoon Rain Drenches Indore For Several Hours

Heavy pre-monsoon rain drenched the city for hours together on Friday bringing relief to the people of the city from the scorching heat of the past few days. The rain that started at around 6 in the evening was continuing till this report well past 1 am.

Clouds could be seen in the city sky since morning but humidity too remained high for most of the day. But it started drizzling in some parts of the city in the evening while the rain lashed other areas with its intensity going up at night.

Showers and thunderstorms occurred in the city and surrounding areas and the winds were blowing at a speed of 32 km per hour in the evening.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius.

Winds blew from the north-westerly direction for most parts of the day. As much as 4.8 mm rainfall was recorded by the weather station of Regional Meteorological Department at the city Airport. It has predicted that the weather will remain cloudy for the next two days and precipitation may continue.

Women's celebrating Pre-monsoon party

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular India, remaining parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 2-3 days. Pre-monsoon showers are taking place due to the low-pressure area (remnant of cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’) over central parts of Uttar Pradesh becoming less marked,” Met officials said.

Power Cut In Some Areas In Indore

Power cuts were also experienced in some areas and electricity seemed to be playing hide and seek. Areas such as Dwarkapuri, Aerodrome, Sawariya Nagar, Rukmani Nagar, Sukhlia, Khandwa Road, etc are some areas where people experience power cuts.