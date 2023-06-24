Indore: Smriti Irani To Release Report On 'Women Empowerment' In City Today

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani will release a report prepared by the Public Policy Research Center (PPRC) on the study of the schemes of the Central Government “Nari Sashaktikarna Se Rashtra Utthan” in a programme organised at Shreemaya Hotel on AB Road on Saturday.

As per her schedule, the minister will reach Indore from Delhi on Saturday and will reach the venue at 2.05 pm.

The above report has been compiled by BJP’s think tank PPRC regarding the changes brought about by the schemes being run by the Central Government for women empowerment in the last nine years.

The PPRC director will make a PPT presentation on the report in the programme. After the programme, Irani will go to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. After returning from Ujjain, Irani will address a gathering organised at Basketball Complex at 5 pm.