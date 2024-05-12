Madhya Pradesh: Bandhavgarh To Give Tiger To Madhav National Park |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve officials are preparing to give a male tiger to the Madhav National Park. They are contemplating to seek the necessary permission from the principal chief conservation of forest (Wild Life) at the earliest. It was learnt that the permission could be issued in a day or two.

Currently, the Madhav National Park has two tigresses and a tiger. However, despite over a year or more, the tiger failed to father cubs. Suspecting that the tiger may be suffering from infertility, the park authorities have demanded one more tiger so that the feline population can flourish.

As of now, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has two tigers in captivity. One was rescued from Machketa village near the reserve. The tiger was rescued when it was 22-month-old. It had started to roam around the village after getting separated from the mother. Now, the tiger is two-and-half-year-old.

The second tiger was brought from the Sanjay Tiger Reserve following human-wildlife conflict. It was around five to six years old. It was one and half years old when it was brought to Bandhavgarh. Now, the Madhav National Park authorities want a full grown tiger for breeding. Deputy director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Prakash Kumar Verma said, “We have two tigers in enclosures and of them, we are mulling to give one to the Madhav National Park.”