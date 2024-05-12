Mother's Day 2024: From Pottery Workshop To A Relaxing Spa, Best Places In Bhopal To Celebrate Your Mom

By: Harshita Rawat | May 12, 2024
Let's celebrate Mother's Day by pampering the most important woman in our lives—our moms! By planning a day out filled with relaxation and fun activities.
1. Summer days are scorching, but how about a morning walk with your mom along the Shahpura Lake...and a heart-to-heart talk!
2. Our moms work tirelessly and they deserve a break more than anyone! Treat her to a relaxing spa session at Ikigai Spa Centre in DB Mall, allowing her to relax indoors while the sun blazes outside.
3. As the day progresses, plan a delightful picnic with the family at Kerwa Dam, offering serene views and quality time together. Just as our moms love!
4. Alternatively, engage in a creative pottery date with your mom, a unique experience she'll cherish at 'that' time of the day, breaking her routine. Location: Pralay Ceramics in Arera Colony
5. As the evening sets in, indulge your mom's love for shopping at Bhopal's New Market and treat her to a delicious street-side pani-puri and chaat while exploring.
6. Conclude the day with a delightful dinner date at Ranjit Lakeview Restaurant, offering ready-made meal for her to enjoy without the stress of cooking. The live music here is a perfect way to end the day.
Go ahead and treat your moms with the best!
Thanks For Reading!