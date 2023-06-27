Indore: Girl Falls Out Of Queens’ College Bus, FIR Registered Against Driver | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class VIII student of Queens’ College fell off an overloaded school bus at Rajeev Gandhi Square, on Monday. The incident took place when the emergency exit of the bus opened suddenly when the bus was making a sharp turn. The girl was standing near the door and fell off the bus.

The girl was injured in the incident, and the police have registered an FIR against the bus driver while the RTO has cancelled the fitness of the bus and also suspended the driver’s licence.

According to police, “Some passerby provided us with the video of the incident, and we have registered an FIR against the bus driver under sections 279 and 337 of IPC. We are trying to reach the victim and her parents,” police station in-charge TI Shashikant Chaurasiya said. The girl has got injuries on her hands and legs.

Meanwhile, a team of RTO and traffic police checked the bus and found negligence of the driver and conductor as they had forgotten to check the emergency exit.

Officials also found that the bus was overloaded as the victim didn’t have a place to sit.

“On the direction of Collector Ilayaraja T, we cancelled the fitness of the bus and also suspended the driving licence of the driver,” RTO said.

