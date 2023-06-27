Indore: MGM Gets NMC Nod To Increase 21 PG Seats In Medicine Department

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the nod from National Medical Commission (NMC) for increasing 21 postgraduate seats in general medicine, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College now has the highest number of PG seats as well as the highest number of seats in medicine department among medical colleges in the state.

With the increase of 21 seats, the medical college has got 35 PG seats in medicine department. The NMC has issued the Letter of Intent (LOI) to the college for increasing the seats from the session 2023-24.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that a peer team of NMC had inspected the facilities and infrastructure of the college and associated hospitals recently and on the basis of the assessors’ report, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has issued the LOI.

The college administration claimed it is the only college in the country to have more number of postgraduate seats than the undergraduate seats.

“We have all the equipment and facilities for increasing 21 more PG seats in the medicine department. We have also completed the recruitment of faculty members as we have recently appointed five assistant/associate professors in the department and didn’t have to submit any compliance for the same,” Dr Dixit said.

In the last two years, over 140 PG seats were increased in college in many departments including obstetrics, gynaecology, pathology, general medicine, and anatomy.

MGM Medical College has the maximum number of PG seats in the state as it has about 282 PG seats with 4 super speciality seats in the college.

There are a total of 1,627 PG seats in 8 government and 9 private medical colleges in the state. Of these, 991 seats are available in government colleges and 636 in private colleges. Similarly, 2,055 UG seats are available in government colleges and 2,050 UG seats are available in private colleges in the state.