MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 10,000 Employees Mobilised For Election Duty In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Sunday saw a vibrant celebration of democracy as thousands gathered on the college grounds to fulfil their civic duties. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm, with administrative and police personnel on high alert amidst the colourful crowds.

Under the direction of senior officers including district election officer and collector Dilip Kumar Yadav, preparations for the upcoming election were in full swing. More than 10,000 employees were mobilised for various election duties, with polling teams dispatched to far-flung areas.

The distribution of voting materials and EVM machines was underway, with polling parties deployed area-wise to ensure an efficient election process. Materials for Mandsaur and Malhargarh assembly constituencies were distributed from Mandsaur, Suwasra in Sitamau, and Garoth in their respective areas.

In Neemuch district, materials from Manasa, Javad, and Neemuch were distributed from Neemuch itself, under the supervision of Neemuch collector Dinesh Jain, CEO Guruprasad, and SP Ankit Jaiswal.

Strict adherence to the 72-hour SOP (standard operating procedure) was mandated by the election officer for all officers and employees involved in the election process.

With more than 18.92 lakh voters, including over 9.40 lakh women voters, the parliamentary constituency comprising Mandsaur, seven assembly constituencies of Neemuch district, and the Jaora assembly seat of Ratlam district, has set up 2,151 polling stations. Mandsaur district alone has 1,133 centres, Neemuch district has 743, and Jaora has 275.

In preparation for the election, the administration has enforced Section 144 and closed liquor shops on dry days. Police and special armed forces conducted flag marches, and strict border road checks were implemented.

Over 400 buses were arranged to transport polling parties, with 240 passenger buses acquired in Mandsaur district alone. Additionally, a list of over 200 four-wheelers was prepared for transportation.

Recognised for its political activity, Mandsaur parliamentary constituency aims to increase voter turnout through various awareness campaigns by government bodies, voluntary organisations, institutions, and individuals.

District extension officer Lal Bahadur Srivastava, a recipient of the President's Award, played a key role in inspiring citizens through posters, poems, and slogans sent to every village.