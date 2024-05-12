Indore Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Phase-4 elections would be the last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for the Central state, which is going to be held on May 13.

Eight out of 29 constituencies in Malwa-Nimar region including Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Dhar and Mandsaur, will be casting in phase-4 scheduled on May 13.

Indore is a General category Parliamentary constituency, i.e., not reserved for any specific category. This constituency, covering a part of the Indore district, currently comprises eight assembly segments, Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau, and Sanwer (SC).

BJP vs NOTA

BJP's incumbent MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani is contesting again from the seat, while Congress has fielded Akshay Bam as its candidate, but he pulled back his nomination paper and switched his sides to the saffron party. Two days after this happening, the Congress party held a meeting in Indore and decided that they would campaign for NOTA in the constituency for LS polls 2024.

What does data say?

2019 Lok sabha elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Pankaj Sanghvi of the INC received 5.2 lakh votes, while Shankar Lalwani of the BJP won with 10.6 lakh votes from the Indore Lok Sabha constituency. By 5.4 votes, Pankaj Sanghvi was defeated.

2014 Lok sabha elections

In 2014, Sumitra Mahajan (tai) of the BJP emerged victorious from the Indore Lok Sabha constituency, with 8.5 lakh votes, while Satyanarayan Patel of the INC received 3.8 lakh votes.

Number of voters

As per the 2011 Census, the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh had a population of 32.76 lakh of which 16.9 lakh were males and 15.7

were females. The average sex ratio was 928 and the literacy rate stood at 80.87%. Out of this population, 74.1% people lived in urban and 25.9% in rural areas. Scheduled Caste (SC) constituted 16.6% while Scheduled Tribe (ST) were 6.6% of the district’s population. Hindus were 83.26%, Muslim 12.67%, and Jain 2.19%, among other religious groups.