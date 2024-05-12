Mandsaur Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is all set to hold the fourth round of voting for the Lok Sabha Election 2024, on May 13.

As many as eight constituencies of Indore Malwa region-- Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Dhar and Mandsaur, will go to polling in this phase.

Mandsaur lok sabha constituency is made up of 8 assembly constituency segments. These assemblies are in Mandsaur (4), Neemuch (3), Ratlam (1) districts.

The two most well-known contenders on the list of 2024 candidates for the Mandsour Lok Sabha Constituency are Dilip Singh Gurjar of the Indian National Congress and Sudhir Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

What does data say?

2019 Lok Sabha elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sudheer Gupta of the BJP was victorious from the Mandsaur Lok Sabha constituency, with 847786 votes, while Meenakshi Natarajan of the INC received 471052 votes. By 376734 votes, Meenakshi Natarajan was defeated.

2014 Lok Sabha elections

In the 2014 Mandsaur Lok Sabha constituency, Sudhir Gupta of the BJP was victorious with 698335 votes, while Meenakshi Natarajan of the INC received 394686 votes.In 2014, the Mandsaur parliamentary constituency had 1626556 registered voters.

Number of Voters

The total number of voters in Mandsaur constituency stands at 17.4 lakh.

The caste divisions are as follows: 16.86% (2.9 lakh) SC voters, nearly 5.3% (92k) are ST voters as per 2011 Census.

Region wise: 13.1 lakh rural voters surpass 4.2 lakh urban voters.