MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Traffic Diversion For Public Transport And Pvt Vehicles In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the parliamentary elections, the traffic management police has made arrangements for route diversion from 6 pm on Monday at some routes during the return of polling parties to Nehru Stadium after voting on Monday. The polling parties will be dropped at the Gymkhana Ground parking lot and the buses will be able to go out from Chhota Nehru Stadium via White Church Square.

Restricted Routes:

* Azad Nagar intersection towards Radio Colony and Daly College and vehicles will be diverted towards Musakhedi intersection and Navlakha intersection.

* Vehicle movement from White Church intersection towards Azad Nagar intersection via Medical Hostel intersection will be restricted.

* Home Guard intersection to Azad Nagar intersection via Medical Hostel intersection.

* Agricultural College intersection via Daly College to District Jail trisection, Azad Nagar intersection.

* Pipliyahana intersection to White Church intersection. Vehicles will be diverted towards Khajrana intersection and Musakhedi intersection.

* White Church intersection to Pipliyahana intersection. Vehicles will be diverted towards GeetaBhawan intersection, Bakhtawarram Nagar, in front of St. Paul School and towards Pipliyahana intersection.

The routes of buses of polling parties depositing polling material at Radio Colony Nehru Stadium after voting will be as follows:

Buses of polling parties coming from Bhanwarkuan Square and Navlakha Square, will pass through GPO Square, White Church Square, Home Guard Square, Agriculture College Square, in front of PTS gate, Daly College Tri-section, MPPSC office and Residency Gate No. 01.

Buses of polling parties coming from Pipliyahana Square, will pass through Agriculture College Square, in front of PTS gate, Daly College Tri-section, MPPSC office and Residency gate no.1.

Buses of polling parties coming from Madhumilan Square, will pass through MY Hospital, White Church Square, Home Guard Square, Agriculture College Square, in front of PTS gate, Daly College Tri-section, MPPSC office and Residency Gate No. 01.

Buses of polling parties coming from GeetaBhawan Square, will pass through White Church Square, Home Guard Square, Agriculture College Square, in front of PTS gate, Daly College Tri-section, MPPSC Office and Residency Gate No. 01.

Buses of polling parties coming from Teen Imli Square, will pass through Navlakha Square, Samvad Nagar, Azad Nagar Gol Square, District Jail T, Daly College Tri-section, MPPSC office and Residency Gate No.1.

Buses of polling parties coming from Musakhedi Square, will pass through District Jail T, Daly College Tri-section, MPPSC office and Residency Gate No. 01.

Buses of polling parties coming from Collectorate Square, will pass through Palsikar Square, Tower Square and Agrasen Square, Indira Gandhi Square, GPO Square, White Church Square, Home Guard Square, Agriculture College Square, in front of PTS gate, Daly College Tri-section, MPPSC Office and Residency Gate No.1.

No restrictions will be applicable on emergency service vehicles like ambulances, fire vehicles, police vehicles, hearses etc. The officials have advised commuters to avoid these routes and use alternative routes and cooperate with them in transportation arrangements.